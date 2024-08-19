ENM Holdings Schedules Crucial Board Meeting

ENM Holdings (HK:0128) has released an update.

ENM Holdings Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. This key meeting will involve discussions regarding the company’s performance and its subsidiaries up to June 30, 2024. Shareholders and potential investors should anticipate important updates following this critical board engagement.

