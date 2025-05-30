Enlivex Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Reduced Loss

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, showing a net loss of $3.452 million, an improvement from the $4.140 million loss in the same period in 2024. The report highlights a decrease in research and development expenses and general administrative expenses, indicating a potential shift towards more efficient operations. Despite the financial loss, the company’s financial position remains stable with total assets of $24.035 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $27.687 million at the end of 2024. This financial update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s current financial health and operational adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (ENLV) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Enlivex stock, see the ENLV Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ENLV is a Underperform.

Enlivex’s financial challenges, characterized by no revenue and ongoing cash burn, significantly impact its stock score. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, but the negative valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial difficulties. The absence of positive corporate events or earnings call data limits the potential for a higher score.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies for life-threatening diseases. The company is based in Israel and is dedicated to advancing its proprietary cell-based therapies to address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 123,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.66M

