Enlightify Delays Annual Report Filing

Enlightify ( (ENFY) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Enlightify, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the company’s ongoing efforts to complete its financial statements and other necessary disclosures, which could not be finalized without unreasonable effort or expense. Enlightify anticipates that the report will be filed no later than fifteen days after the original deadline of September 29, 2025. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. Enlightify is committed to maintaining compliance and has authorized its CEO, Zhuoyu Li, to sign the notification.

More about Enlightify

Average Trading Volume: 99,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.64M

For an in-depth examination of ENFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue