Enlightify Appoints New Audit Committee Chairman

On April 9, 2025, Mr. Daqing Zhu resigned from his roles at Enlightify Inc., including as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Following his resignation, the Board appointed Mr. Tianping Cai as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, effective April 10, 2025. Mr. Cai brings extensive experience in corporate finance, audit oversight, and regulatory compliance, which is expected to enhance the company’s financial integrity and governance.
YTD Price Performance: 2.88%
Average Trading Volume: 46,771
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: $15.46M
