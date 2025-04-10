Enlightify Appoints New Audit Committee Chairman

An update from Enlightify ( (ENFY) ) is now available.

On April 9, 2025, Mr. Daqing Zhu resigned from his roles at Enlightify Inc., including as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Following his resignation, the Board appointed Mr. Tianping Cai as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, effective April 10, 2025. Mr. Cai brings extensive experience in corporate finance, audit oversight, and regulatory compliance, which is expected to enhance the company’s financial integrity and governance.

