ENI S.p.A. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Advancements

ENI S.p.A. ( (IT:ENI) ) has provided an announcement.

ENI S.p.A. reported strong third-quarter results for 2025, driven by strategic execution, volume growth, and cost efficiencies. The company increased its annual cash generation estimate and expanded its share buyback program, reflecting a solid capital structure. Significant developments in ENI’s upstream business include a 6% production growth, the final investment decision for the Coral North FLNG project in Mozambique, and the sale of a stake in the Baleine oil project in Ivory Coast. ENI continues to advance its energy transition strategy with industrial conversions and investments in renewable capacity, while also forming a partnership with GIP for CO2 capture and storage. Despite weaker crude oil prices, ENI’s financial performance remains robust, with increased operating cash flow and reduced debt, underscoring the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives.

More about ENI S.p.A.

ENI S.p.A. is a prominent player in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas production, renewable energy, and energy transition activities. The company is known for its upstream operations and strategic investments in LNG projects, with a strong presence in various international markets.

