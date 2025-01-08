Eni Advances Shareholder Value with New Treasury Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Eni SPA ( (E) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eni S.p.A. announced the purchase of 3,410,661 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan from December 30, 2024, to January 3, 2025, as part of the second tranche of its buyback program. This acquisition, valued at approximately 44.99 million euros, is intended to provide additional shareholder remuneration alongside dividends, further strengthening Eni’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and potentially enhancing its market position.

More about Eni SPA

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company operating in the oil and gas industry, primarily focusing on exploration, production, and refining of hydrocarbons. Eni is also engaged in renewable energy and has a significant market presence in Europe and beyond.

YTD Price Performance: 2.51%

Average Trading Volume: 274,101

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $44.93B

For detailed information about E stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.