Enhabit, Inc. Reports Q4 Results and 2025 Outlook

Enhabit, Inc ( (EHAB) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enhabit, Inc presented to its investors.

Enhabit, Inc. is a prominent provider of home health and hospice care services, operating across 34 states with a focus on delivering patient care in home settings through advanced technology and compassionate teams.

In its latest earnings report, Enhabit, Inc. announced a net service revenue of $258.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, alongside a net loss of $46.0 million. The company highlighted strategic advancements in both its home health and hospice segments, setting the stage for future growth.

Key financial metrics revealed a 10.7% increase in home health non-Medicare admissions, contributing to a total admissions growth of 1.8% year-over-year. The hospice segment showed robust performance with a 13.1% increase in net service revenue and a sequential monthly increase in average daily census since January 2024. Despite challenges, such as a slight decline in home health net service revenue, the company managed to reduce its bank debt by $10 million in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, Enhabit, Inc. is optimistic about its growth trajectory, with full-year 2025 guidance projecting net service revenue between $1,050 to $1,080 million and adjusted EBITDA between $101 to $107 million. The company remains focused on executing its strategic plans to enhance its service offerings and financial performance.