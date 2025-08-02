Engie Reports Solid First-Half 2025 Results

Engie ( (ENGIY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Engie presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Engie, a global energy company, is a leader in the renewable energy sector, focusing on electricity, natural gas, and energy services. The company operates in various segments, including Renewables & BESS, Networks, and Local Energy Infrastructures.

In the first half of 2025, Engie reported solid financial results, confirming its full-year guidance. The company highlighted robust activity in renewables with significant capacity additions and a growing project pipeline.

Key financial metrics showed a slight increase in revenues to €38.1 billion, while EBIT excluding Nuclear decreased by 6.4% organically due to lower energy prices. Despite this, Engie maintained a stable economic net debt/EBITDA ratio and reduced its economic net debt by €1.1 billion.

Strategically, Engie made notable progress in renewable projects, including the commissioning of the Red Sea Wind Energy park and advancements in solar and gas turbine projects in the UAE. The company also strengthened its presence in the district cooling market and continued its commitment to geothermal energy.

Looking ahead, Engie remains focused on its strategic priorities, with management confident in achieving its 2025 financial targets, supported by strong operational execution and ongoing investments in renewable energy and infrastructure.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue