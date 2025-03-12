Enghouse Systems Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Enghouse Systems ( (EGHSF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enghouse Systems presented to its investors.

Enghouse Systems Limited, a Canadian enterprise software company, specializes in providing mission-critical solutions across various sectors, including contact centers, telecommunications, and public safety. In its first quarter of fiscal 2025, Enghouse Systems reported a revenue increase of 2.9% to $124 million, driven by a shift towards SaaS and maintenance services, which now account for 70.9% of total revenues. The company achieved a net income of $21.9 million, up from $18.1 million in the previous year, and maintained a strong cash position of $271.1 million. Key strategic moves included the acquisition of Aculab PLC and Margento R&D, enhancing their portfolio with advanced communication and transit solutions. Looking ahead, Enghouse remains focused on leveraging its diversified product suite and strong financial position to navigate market uncertainties and drive long-term shareholder value.

