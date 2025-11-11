enGene’s Detalimogene Shows Promising Results in Bladder Cancer Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

enGene Holdings ( (ENGN) ) has issued an announcement.

enGene Holdings Inc. has reported promising preliminary data from its Phase 2 LEGEND trial for detalimogene voraplasmid, a treatment for high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The trial demonstrated a 62% complete response rate at six months, with low rates of treatment-related adverse events. The company exceeded its enrollment target with 125 patients and plans to submit a Biologics License Application in the second half of 2026. The improved efficacy and tolerability profile positions detalimogene as a potential first-line therapy, offering significant implications for patient care and urology practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (ENGN) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on enGene Holdings stock, see the ENGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ENGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ENGN is a Neutral.

enGene Holdings shows significant financial challenges, with no revenue generation and persistent losses impacting both income and cash flow statements. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, with the stock underperforming key moving averages. The valuation is further hampered by a negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score, highlighting the company’s urgent need to establish a revenue model and improve operational efficiency.

To see Spark’s full report on ENGN stock, click here.

More about enGene Holdings

enGene Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company focused on developing innovative therapies for high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Average Trading Volume: 274,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $310.2M

See more data about ENGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue