Enertopia Unveils New Carbon-Free Energy System Patent

Enertopia ( (ENRT) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 8, 2025, Enertopia Corp. announced updates on its technology patents, highlighting a new scalable automated oxyhydrogen production, storage, and utilization system. This system, which was filed for patent on April 3, 2025, showcases a carbon-free energy source for refrigeration and cooling systems, potentially revolutionizing the industry. Additionally, Enertopia received a patent for its ‘ENERTOPIA RAINMAKER,’ a system designed to capture atmospheric moisture, and an Energy Management System patent issued in November 2024. These advancements underscore Enertopia’s strategic focus on integrating clean energy technologies, positioning the company as a forward-thinking player in the energy sector.

More about Enertopia

Enertopia Corporation is an energy solutions company focused on modern technology through intellectual property patents in green technologies. The company aims to build shareholder value and is involved in the development of green technology solutions and Nevada lithium claims.

YTD Price Performance: -17.00%

Average Trading Volume: 25,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $543.1K

