Enertopia Files Patent for Oxyhydrogen Technology

On April 4, 2025, Enertopia Corporation announced the filing of a patent pending technology for a scalable automated oxyhydrogen production, storage, and utilization system. This system, developed over the past three years, aims to provide an integrated solution for producing, storing, and using oxyhydrogen gas for various applications, potentially replacing natural gas in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The technology is designed to be eco-friendly and cost-effective, addressing rising energy costs and offering opportunities for off-grid systems and underserved communities globally.

Enertopia Corporation is an energy solutions company focused on modern technology through a combination of intellectual property patents in green technologies to build shareholder value. The company is involved in the development of eco-friendly systems and holds Nevada lithium claims, with shares quoted in the United States and Canada under the ticker symbol ENRT.

YTD Price Performance: -60.0%

Average Trading Volume: 23,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $311.9K

