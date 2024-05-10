Enertopia Corp Sets Date for Shareholder Meeting

Enertopia Corp (ENRT) has released an update.

Enertopia Corporation, a green technology firm with a focus on lithium extraction and environmental solutions, has announced its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders for 2024. Shareholders on record as of April 10, 2024, are reminded to submit their proxies before the May 17 deadline. The company anticipates sharing AGM results and updates on technology and property developments in the near future.

