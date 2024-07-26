EnerSys Bolsters Position with Bren-Tronics Acquisition

EnerSys (ENS) has issued an update.

EnerSys Advanced Systems Inc. has successfully completed its $208 million acquisition of Bren-Tronics Defense LLC, financed entirely by the company’s cash reserves. This strategic move, which does not require external funding, includes the purchase of related real estate assets and aims to strengthen EnerSys’s market position. The company publicly announced the completion of this transaction, signaling a significant expansion of its operational portfolio.

