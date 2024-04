Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.

Enero Group Limited has announced the cessation of 1,178,337 share rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditions by the stipulated deadline of April 8, 2024. This financial update is crucial for investors tracking the company’s stock (ASX code: EGG) and its capital structure.

