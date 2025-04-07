EnergyPathways PLC Issues New Shares to Settle Director Fees

Dial Square Investments PLC ( (GB:EPP) ) has shared an announcement.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced the issuance of 2,395,517 new ordinary shares as part of pre-existing arrangements with former director Stephen West. This issuance includes shares issued to Cresthaven Investments to settle outstanding fees and shares issued in lieu of cash for director services. The new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, representing approximately 1.39% of the company’s enlarged share capital, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights and market positioning.

More about Dial Square Investments PLC

EnergyPathways PLC is an integrated energy transition company focused on facilitating the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. The company operates within the energy sector, providing products and services that support the transition from traditional energy sources to more sustainable alternatives.

YTD Price Performance: -28.53%

Average Trading Volume: 2,121,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about EPP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue