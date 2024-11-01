EnergyPathways PLC Expands Share Capital with Warrant Exercise

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced the exercise of 2,502,500 warrants, raising £102,600 for the company as it gears up for the admission of these shares to AIM on 6 November 2024. This move increases the company’s total share capital to 163,707,845 ordinary shares, influencing shareholder voting rights. The newly issued shares will align with existing shares, potentially affecting market dynamics for the energy transition firm.

For further insights into GB:EPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.