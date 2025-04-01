EnergyPathways PLC Announces Key Board Appointment

Dial Square Investments PLC ( (GB:EPP) ) has provided an announcement.

EnergyPathways PLC has appointed Max Williams as the new Finance Director and Company Secretary, replacing Ben Hodges who will continue as a consultant temporarily. Williams brings extensive experience in the energy and natural resources sectors, which is expected to aid the company’s growth and strategic objectives in the UK’s energy transition market.

More about Dial Square Investments PLC

EnergyPathways PLC is an energy transition company focused on becoming a key player in the UK’s energy transition. The company is involved in energy development projects and aims to progress its strategy through growth and MESH project development.

YTD Price Performance: -14.75%

Average Trading Volume: 2,030,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

