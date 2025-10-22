EnergyPathways Partners with Hazer for UK Graphite Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dial Square Investments PLC ( (GB:EPP) ) is now available.

EnergyPathways PLC has announced a partnership with Hazer Group Limited to commence techno-commercial studies for graphite production at its MESH project in Barrow-in-Furness. This collaboration positions EnergyPathways as a first-mover in UK battery-grade synthetic graphite production, potentially adding a significant revenue stream. The MESH project, utilizing Hazer’s methane pyrolysis technology, aims to produce low-carbon hydrogen and high-purity synthetic graphite, addressing the UK’s critical mineral supply needs. The project aligns with the UK’s net-zero and critical minerals policy, offering a secure and sustainable graphite supply amidst global supply chain risks, particularly from China’s dominance in the market.

EnergyPathways PLC is a UK-based energy transition company focusing on clean energy solutions. The company is involved in producing low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic graphite, with a strategic emphasis on the UK’s energy transition and critical mineral supply chains.

