Energy World Corporation Streamlines Debt with Restructure

Energy World Corporation Ltd. has successfully negotiated a debt restructuring agreement, consolidating multiple loans into a single USD 432 million debt to be repaid over ten years starting January 2026. This strategic move simplifies the company’s financial liabilities and ensures a stable repayment plan with fixed monthly installments, bolstering investor confidence in the company’s fiscal management and operational continuity.

