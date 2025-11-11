Energy Vault Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. ( (NRGV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is a company specializing in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, offering a range of technologies including battery, gravity, and green hydrogen storage systems. The company recently reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing significant growth and strategic advancements. Energy Vault’s contract revenue backlog reached $920 million, marking a 112% increase year-to-date. The company reported a revenue of $33.3 million for Q3 2025, a substantial improvement from the previous year, largely due to projects in Australia and new revenue streams from its Asset Vault projects in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s GAAP gross profit rose significantly to $9.0 million, with a gross margin of 27.0%. Energy Vault also narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss by 59% to $6.0 million compared to the prior year. The company closed a $300 million preferred equity agreement with OIC for its Asset Vault business and acquired a 150 MW project in Texas, expanding its portfolio to 340 MW under operation and construction. Looking ahead, Energy Vault reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance and is well-positioned for growth in 2026 and beyond, with expectations to continue increasing its cash balance and leveraging its strong backlog for future projects.

