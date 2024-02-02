Energy Vault Holdings Secures Exclusive Southern African Energy Deal

Energy Vault Holdings (NRGV) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has announced the signing of a License and Royalty Agreement with Gravity Energy Storage Solutions for exclusive energy storage deployments in the Southern African Development Community region. The 10-year agreement includes a $20 million license fee, paid in annual installments, and imposes a 5% royalty on all gross revenues generated in the territory.

