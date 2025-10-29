Energy Vault Holdings Hosts Analyst and Investor Day

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Energy Vault Holdings ( (NRGV) ).

On October 29, 2025, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. conducted a virtual Analyst and Investor Day, where they presented forward-looking statements about the company’s future operations and financial performance. The event highlighted the company’s strategic plans and the importance of energy storage in supporting global power demands, emphasizing the role of their solutions in addressing the challenges posed by the variability of renewable energy sources.

The most recent analyst rating on (NRGV) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRGV is a Neutral.

Energy Vault Holdings’ stock score is driven by positive earnings call developments and technical momentum, despite financial challenges and valuation concerns. The strategic equity investment and increased revenue backlog are significant positives, while ongoing losses and cash flow issues remain risks.

More about Energy Vault Holdings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy storage industry, focusing on providing scalable and reliable energy storage solutions to balance the growing demand for power and the increasing variability of supply, particularly as renewables like wind and solar become more prevalent.

Average Trading Volume: 2,916,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $535.7M

