Energy Transfer LP Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Energy Transfer Equity ( (ET) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Energy Transfer Equity presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Energy Transfer LP, a leading energy infrastructure company, operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, focusing on natural gas midstream, transportation, and storage, as well as crude oil and refined products.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Energy Transfer LP announced a net income attributable to partners of $1.02 billion, a decrease from the previous year’s $1.18 billion. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $3.84 billion, down from $3.96 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to several one-time items impacting the quarter.

Despite the decrease in net income and adjusted EBITDA, Energy Transfer achieved record volumes in several areas, including a 10% increase in NGL and refined products terminal volumes and an 11% rise in NGL transportation volumes. The company also announced strategic expansions, such as a new processing plant in the Midland Basin and an expansion of the Price River Terminal in Utah. Additionally, Energy Transfer has secured long-term agreements to supply natural gas to Oracle’s data centers and Entergy Louisiana, reflecting its strategic growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Energy Transfer anticipates investing approximately $5 billion in growth capital in 2026, focusing on natural gas-directed projects to enhance its infrastructure business. The company remains committed to leveraging its diverse asset portfolio to generate balanced earnings and maintain its position as a leading energy infrastructure provider in the U.S.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue