Energy Transfer Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution

On October 28, 2025, Energy Transfer LP announced an increase in its quarterly cash distribution to $0.3325 per common unit, marking a more than 3 percent rise compared to the third quarter of 2024. This distribution will be paid on November 19, 2025, to unitholders of record as of November 7, 2025. The announcement reflects positively on the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its stakeholders, potentially enhancing its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ET) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy Transfer stock, see the ET Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ET is a Outperform.

Energy Transfer’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with strong profitability margins and operational efficiency. The attractive valuation with a high dividend yield enhances its appeal. However, technical indicators suggest caution with potential bearish momentum, and the earnings call highlights both strategic growth initiatives and immediate operational challenges.

More about Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 140,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. The company’s strategic network spans 44 states with assets in all major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer’s core operations include natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Additionally, Energy Transfer owns Lake Charles LNG Company and holds significant interests in Sunoco LP and USA Compression Partners, LP.

Average Trading Volume: 13,325,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $57.43B

