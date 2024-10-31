Energy Technologies Limited Shifts Focus to Renewable Growth

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has reported a strong first quarter for FY2025 with a 23% increase in cash receipts to A$3.2 million, driven by the initial sales from its newly operational Renewable Energy Division. The company has shown a 52.6% improvement in net cash operating outflows, reflecting its strategic shift towards expanding its commercial pursuits through new agreements and a renewed focus on higher-margin opportunities. With a $6 million line of credit and a $12.7 million rights issue underway, the company is well-positioned to meet its working capital needs and capitalize on growth opportunities in the energy sector.

