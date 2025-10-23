Energy Technologies Limited Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Energy Technologies Limited ( (AU:EGY) ) has shared an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at 10:00 am, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options. The company emphasizes the importance of health and safety amid ongoing COVID-19 uncertainties and encourages shareholders to submit proxy forms early. This meeting will allow shareholders to participate actively by asking questions and voting on resolutions, reflecting the company’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and transparency.

Energy Technologies Limited operates within the energy sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services related to energy technologies. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker EGY.

