Energy Technologies AGM Set for November 2024

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited announces its Annual General Meeting to be held physically in Brookvale NSW and online via Zoom on 28 November 2024. Shareholders are requested to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf if they cannot attend, with clear instructions on voting preferences for various company resolutions, including director elections and share issuances. The company emphasizes the importance of directed voting to ensure shareholders’ decisions are accurately represented.

For further insights into AU:EGY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.