Energy Resources of Australia Announces Director’s Interest Change

Energy Resources of Australia Class A ( (AU:ERA) ) has shared an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Alfred Grigg. The notice details the acquisition and vesting of Rio Tinto Limited Shares and Matching RT Share Rights under the Rio Tinto Global Employee Share Plan. This change reflects the director’s participation in the share plan, which may influence the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

More about Energy Resources of Australia Class A

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$810.8M

See more data about ERA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

