Energy Plug Completes $415K Private Placement Round

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. has successfully completed the second segment of its private placement, raising $415,000 by selling 8.3 million shares. The total raised from the private placement now stands at $681,000. These funds will support general corporate activities, and certain finders received cash and warrants as compensation for their role in the placement.

