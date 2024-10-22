Energy One Limited’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Energy One Limited (AU:EOL) has released an update.

Energy One Limited announced key outcomes from its Annual General Meeting, including the approval of the remuneration report and the election of directors Ian Ferrier, Michael Ryan, and Richard Kimber. Shareholders also supported granting performance rights to CEO Shaun Ankers, reflecting strong backing for the company’s leadership. These decisions suggest confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

