Energy One Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

An announcement from Energy One Limited ( (AU:EOL) ) is now available.

Energy One Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Ian Ferrier. A total of 2,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares were transferred between entities controlled by Mr. Ferrier, with no change in the total shareholding he controls. This internal transfer highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial dealings, ensuring stakeholders are informed of significant changes in director interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EOL) stock is a Buy with a A$5.92 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energy One Limited stock, see the AU:EOL Stock Forecast page.

More about Energy One Limited

Energy One Limited operates in the energy sector, providing software solutions and services that cater to the energy market. The company focuses on delivering innovative technology to optimize energy trading, risk management, and operations for its clients.

YTD Price Performance: 99.85%

Average Trading Volume: 50,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$415.1M

See more data about EOL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

