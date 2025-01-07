Energy One Limited Addresses Late Lodgement of Director Share Rights

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Energy One Limited ( (AU:EOL) ) has issued an update.

Energy One Limited announced the late lodgement of Appendices 3Y related to the issuance of share rights to Non-Executive Directors, approved at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. The delay was attributed to an administrative oversight, which the company assures is an isolated incident. Energy One reaffirms its commitment to compliance with ASX listing rules and maintains that its current practices are adequate to prevent future occurrences. This announcement underscores the company’s dedication to adhering to regulatory obligations, ensuring transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

More about Energy One Limited

Energy One Limited operates within the energy sector, specializing in providing software and services that cater to the energy industry. The company focuses on delivering solutions that help improve operational efficiencies and market engagement for energy companies.

YTD Price Performance: 3.65%

Average Trading Volume: 140

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €128.7M

