Energy Monster Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Smart Share Global Limited, known as Energy Monster, has been notified by Nasdaq of its non-compliance with the minimum bid price rule after its ADSs traded below $1 over 34 business days. The company has 180 days until February 3, 2025, to meet compliance standards and may take measures such as a reverse stock split if necessary. This notification does not currently impact the company’s listing on Nasdaq or its business operations.

