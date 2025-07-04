Energy Holdings Secures Major Drilling Contract with PTTEP

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SeaBird Exploration Plc ( (DE:E36) ) has shared an update.

Energy Holdings’ subsidiary, Energy Drilling, has secured a five-year contract with PTTEP for an offshore drilling campaign, utilizing its EDrill-2 rig. This contract, valued at up to USD 250 million, enhances Energy Holdings’ position in the Southeast Asian market, boosts its revenue backlog, and supports sustainable cash flows and shareholder distributions.

Energy Holdings is an industrial partner with a diversified portfolio of cash-generative assets, focusing on distributing excess liquidity to shareholders while pursuing value-accretive growth. Its subsidiaries include Energy Drilling, a leading operator of tender-assisted drilling rigs, and SeaBird Exploration, a provider of marine seismic acquisition data to the oil and gas industry.

