Energy Fuels Set to Expand with Base Resources Acquisition

Energy Fuels Inc. has received shareholder and all required regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Base Resources, poised to make it a leading producer of rare earth elements, titanium, and zirconium, while also maintaining its status as a top U.S. uranium producer. The company anticipates the acquisition will bolster its production capabilities in critical minerals essential for the energy transition, with the transaction expected to close on October 2, 2024.

