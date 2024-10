Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced the cessation of 10,000 options due to unmet conditions, with the official lapse date recorded as September 30, 2024. This event may impact investors tracking the company’s capital changes and financial market analysts observing the effects on Energy Action’s stock performance.

