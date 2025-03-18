Energean Seeks Block Listing for 800,000 Shares on LSE

Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ) has issued an announcement.

Energean plc has applied for a block listing of 800,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange to support its Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Bonus Plan. This move is expected to enhance the company’s operational flexibility and align with its strategic goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Energean

Energean plc operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and it aims to develop its resources responsibly while providing energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -14.98%

Average Trading Volume: 316,881

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.73B

