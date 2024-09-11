Energean Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2024

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean Israel Limited reported a significant increase in net profit for the period ending June 30, 2024, reaching $173,397,000 compared to $68,250,000 the previous year. This financial growth is reflected in a robust operating profit and a healthy balance sheet, with total equity rising to $311,612,000. The company’s financial position remains strong with an increase in both total assets and retained earnings.

