Energean Reports Q3 Production Surge Amid Challenges

Energean ( (GB:ENOG) ) has issued an update.

Energean plc reported a 35% increase in production for Q3 2025, with an average output of 176 kboed, driven by strong gas demand in Israel. However, the company’s adjusted EBITDAX for the nine months ended September 2025 was $828 million, a decrease from the previous year due to lower sales in Israel caused by a planned shutdown and a Ministry-ordered suspension of production.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ENOG) stock is a Buy with a £1086.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Energean stock, see the GB:ENOG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ENOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ENOG is a Outperform.

Energean’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and profitability, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. The stock’s valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield, enhancing its investment appeal.

More about Energean

Energean plc is a company operating in the energy industry, primarily focused on the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas resources. The company has a significant market presence in regions such as Israel and Egypt, with a strong emphasis on gas production.

Average Trading Volume: 298,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.76B

