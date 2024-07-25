Enel Chile Boasts Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

Enel Chile SA (ENIC) has released an update.

Enel Chile S.A. reports a substantial increase in net income for the first half of 2024, attributed to a more efficient energy mix and higher sales volumes, although gas sales declined. Operating revenues and EBITDA significantly improved, driven by increased energy sales in the Generation, Distribution, and Networks business segments. The company also expanded its capacity with new renewable energy projects, enhancing its sustainable energy portfolio.

