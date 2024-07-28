Enegex Limited Advances Gold and Copper Exploration

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited has been actively conducting low-cost exploration for gold and copper on its 100% owned West Yilgarn tenure, with a focus on the promising Rocky Ridge gold prospect and the newly acquired Three Springs tenement. Encouraging preliminary results, such as surface gold anomalism and historical drill results, have been reported and further exploration activities, including a magnetic UAV survey, are underway to identify and drill-test new bedrock mineralisation. The company is also experiencing strong support from local landowners, which is critical for advancing their exploration efforts after the harvest season.

