Eneco Energy Aligns Fiscal Year with Union Steel Holdings

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Eneco Energy ( (SG:R14) ) has issued an announcement.

Eneco Energy Limited has announced a change in its financial year end from December 31 to June 30. This decision aligns the company’s fiscal calendar with its related entity, Union Steel Holdings Limited, and helps avoid the busy reporting period of other companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. This change will result in an 18-month financial period ending on June 30, 2025, transitioning to a July-to-June fiscal year thereafter.

More about Eneco Energy

Eneco Energy Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the energy sector. It is part of a group, including subsidiaries, and is related to Union Steel Holdings Limited, which holds a significant share in the company.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 25,803,429

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$23.17M

See more data about R14 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.