ENECHANGE Secures Billion-Yen Loan for EV Expansion

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has resolved to enter into a commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank to support its EV charging business. The agreement, set for signing on September 30, 2024, involves a total loan facility of 4.9 billion JPY available from October 9, 2024, to March 31, 2025, for its subsidiaries EV JUDEN INFRA ICHIGO LLC and NIGO LLC. This financial move is included in the FY25 consolidated financial forecast and aims to enhance the company’s growth potential in the EV charging sector.

