ENECHANGE Ltd. Strives for TSE Compliance

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has announced plans to restore compliance with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Continued Listing Criteria by the end of December 2024, after failing to meet the net assets requirement for the TSE Growth Market. The company has already undertaken a capital increase and expects the issue price to contribute positively to net assets, with further compliance strategies to be announced in conjunction with second-quarter financial results.

For further insights into JP:4169 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.