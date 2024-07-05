ENECHANGE Ltd. Schedules Shareholder Meeting Continuation

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has announced that its 9th Regular General Meeting of Shareholders will continue in a subsequent meeting, where the business report, consolidated financial statements, and audit results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, will be presented. The Continuation Meeting is set for July 30, 2024, following delays caused by an extended audit and the need to assess impairments of fixed assets within their EV charging business. Shareholders will retain their voting rights at this meeting, which aims to conclude the matters from the original meeting.

