ENECHANGE Ltd. Postpones Q2 Financial Results Amid Audit Review

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. is delaying the announcement of their FY24 Q2 financial results and is considering applying for an extension for the submission of their semi-annual report, following a request for an independent audit investigation into their accounting practices. Significant deficiencies in internal controls related to financial reporting have led to a change in accounting auditors and a postponement of the business plan and growth potential materials. The company has also undergone a management reshuffle, including the resignation of their CEO, and is working on reinforcing internal controls and developing a new growth strategy.

For further insights into JP:4169 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.