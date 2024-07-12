ENECHANGE Ltd. Corrects Financial Results

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has revised its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, after a resolution by its Board of Directors and subsequent advice from auditing firm KPMG AZSA LLC regarding questionable accounting treatments in its EV charging business. The revisions were made to include a Special Purpose Company (SPC) within its consolidated scope, which was initially not disclosed sufficiently. An independent investigation found no further need for revisions for the fiscal year 2022, and the company will update its future outlook at the next financial results announcement.

