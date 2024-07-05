ENECHANGE Announces Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to take place on September 3, 2024, relocating the reporting of the 9th Annual General Meeting’s business and financial statements to this event. Shareholders as of the record date, July 22, 2024, will have voting rights at the meeting. The company will provide further details on the proposals in an upcoming board meeting.

