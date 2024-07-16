Endúr ASA Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endúr ASA has been actively purchasing its own shares, acquiring 6,000 shares at an average price of NOK 56,8138 per share during week 28 of 2024. With these recent transactions, the company now owns 97,736 shares, representing 0.26% of its total registered share capital. The buy-back program, announced on 1 March 2024, aims to be completed by 28 February 2026 and has reached a total of 280,632 shares bought back at an average price of NOK 47,3210.

For further insights into DE:4ZT0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.